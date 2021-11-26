Madhya Pradesh: Managing approach to self and business only way to hike efficiency

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Organising and managing your approach towards yourself and your business is the only way to boost your efficiency and become successful again,” said Prof. Samish Dalal, while addressing a gathering of women entrepreneurs on Thursday.

With the idea that it is time for business to revive and to empower women-led start-ups, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci Flo), Indore, organised an educational and guidance seminar for women on Thursday. Dalal, who specialises in the fields of negotiations, entrepreneurship and marketing, was the keynote speaker.

“With the economy fall-out after the Covid-19 outbreak, every business has suffered, but we must gear up and regain the lost growth now, so we organised the seminar,” Meetu Kohli, from Ficci Flo, said.

Key takeaways

§ One has to get narrow and get focused and prioritize things. Arrange your day. Make use of the calendar in your phone. That is when you will become a multi-tasking person. Analyse strong to the weak, weak to the strong

§ Grab the low-hanging fruit from the tree like something that is easily accessible to you. Take whatever you have and do the best in that

§ Do things to prove to yourself and not to anybody else

§ It is important to experience failure in order to achieve success. And always admit them and accept them because that will help you grow

§ When somebody says your idea is a flop and will not work, that is when you should take up the challenge all the more because you have no competition. Always know what your strengths are. Have conviction in yourself

§ Convert your critic into your coach.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:49 AM IST