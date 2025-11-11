Indore News: Man Asleep On Cot Bitten By Snake, Dies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man died of a snake bite while sleeping on a cot (Khatiya) at his home in Sindoda village on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred when he was alone at home, and a snake bit him on his toe. He managed to call his friends and inform them about the bite. They immediately reached his house and rushed him to MY Hospital, but he died on the way.

According to Chandan Nagar police, the deceased was identified as Mahendra Makwana, a resident of Sindoda village near Navdapanth on Dhar Road. His cousin Ashok said that Mahendra worked as a pickup driver and had come home around 3 pm on Monday to rest. As his house is adjacent to an open field, a snake entered and bit him while he was asleep.

At the time of the incident, Mahendra was alone as his family members had gone out for work. He informed his friends, who took him to the hospital in their vehicle. Due to heavy traffic, they called an ambulance at Mhow Naka and rushed him to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mahendra is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old son. Police began an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.