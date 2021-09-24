Madhya Pradesh: To boost Information Technology industry, IT air corridor proposed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make the city a new Information Technology (IT) hub of the country, an IT air corridor has been proposed connecting Indore to Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

A proposal to this end has been sent to the Civil Aviation ministry to start a daily flight connecting these four cities, said Rohan Saxena, executive director, MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) while addressing a seminar on ‘Managing Transition Post Covid-19-Opportunities and Challenges in IT Scenario’ here on Friday.

The seminar was organised by MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC). A large number of representatives of IT companies were present at the seminar. At the seminar, the stakeholders discussed how to make the city a new IT hub of the country. Saxena said the Madhya Pradesh IT Policy 2016 has given a new impetus to the industry in the state.

Infrastructure, logistics and manpower are being improved for the development of IT sector in the district, Saxena said adding that better facilities would be provided to IT companies at the IT Park and new companies would be attracted.

Dwarkesh Saraf, general manager of MP State Electronics Development Corporation, made a presentation on the IT policy 2016. He highlighted the salient features of the policy and said a sum of Rs 38.6 cr has been given as incentives to the companies since 2014.

