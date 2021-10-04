Madhya Pradesh: Three personal life stories that tell you never to give up!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Covid-19 outbreak, stress levels are shooting off the roof and so is the will to just give up. Enthusing people at an event, ‘Never Give Up’, organised by a local NGO, Income-Tax commissioner Sant Mantri; Blade Runner Krishna Kate; and school principal Prabha Rajput shared their personal stories of overcoming struggles on Sunday.

Three times is a charm, failure a stepping stone!

‘I’m a 1992 batch Indian Revenue Service officer and am currently holding the post of Income-Tax commissioner. I’ve done my BE and was a gold medallist in MBA. Never give up has been the philosophy of my life. The mantra of my life was that no matter how many difficulties or hurdles come in one’s way, always learn from it and move forward towards your goal. Do not stop!

I believe that people who have achieved success don’t get it without facing failure. Learn from failure, move forward and take the right action…try again!

Failure is the story behind every success in my life, whether in a school debate or dance competition, or in the UPSC examination. I failed in the Civil Service on my first attempt and prelim. People usually give up at this stage, but I didn’t. I analysed what had gone wrong, took action and moved on… I was successful on my third attempt and, today, I’m in this position,’ said Sant Mantri, Indore Income-Tax commissioner.

Win the world with courage

‘I’m 17-year-old now and am a Blade Runner. When I was five years old, I lost one of my legs in a sleeper bus accident while going to Gwalior. I was very fond of running and cricket, but doctors had to amputate my leg. My family was in shock and now, one of my legs is artificial. An important vein in the hand was also cut.

But as my mom said, ‘You can win the world with courage, if you’re determined to do something, these were just problems’. With my inner strength, I learned to move my hand. Eventually, I practised running and became a blade runner,’ said Krishna Kate, student.

Listen to your heart and move forward

‘Today, everyone has to face struggle. Now, I’m 75 years old. Small and big struggles have come in my life, but my only mantra in life is: ‘The hurdles should never dominate my happiness’.

As a teacher, I would like to give a message to the parents of today: Never hurt the sentiments of your children. Children often get pricked, which they cannot speak to us about and, slowly, they stop sharing their emotions.

We feel that children do not understand anything, but they do understand a lot. When kids share something, listen to them, answer them positively, support them. They’ll never give up!

I would also tell youths to keep patience because, today, if one road is closed, many more open. All we need is our attitude and positive thinking. And remember, no work is small or big. Listen to your heart and move forward,’ said Prabha Rajput, school principal.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:58 AM IST