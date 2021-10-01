Madhya Pradesh: Three lakhs more consumers get power at Rs 1 per unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of consumers getting power at Rs 1 per unit has increased significantly in Malwa-Nimar region in the last two months.

This number rose from 29 lakh in July to 32 lakh in September.

As per the government scheme, those consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month, are charged Re 1 per unit for first 100 units and for remain 50 units electricity is charged as per prescribed rates.

In May-June, the number of people availing electricity in Malwa-Nimar region under this scheme had come down to 29 lakhs.

The number of people getting subsidised electricity in the Indore district has increased by one lakh and reached around five lakhs. Similarly, in the districts of Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar etc, the number has increased from 15000 to 25000.

The government provides a monthly subsidy of about Rs 105 crore on subsidised electricity.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the billing software gives the benefit of the scheme according to the monthly consumption. “There has been an increase in the number of beneficiaries of cheap electricity following some decline in consumption due to lowering of temperature,” he added.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:32 AM IST