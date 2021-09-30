Madhya Pradesh: No order passed in lifting ban on 27% OBC quota; final verdict on October 7

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Refusing to lift the ban on 27 percent OBC quota in the state (MP), the principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Thursday said that no interim order has been passed. The court will directly pronounce the final verdict on October 07.

Hearing of 39 petitions filed regarding OBC reservation, Chief Justice Mohd Rafiq and Vijay Kumar were fixed for final hearing before the division bench of Shukla but due to paucity of time, the next hearing will be held on October 7.

The hearing was adjourned till October 7. 40 petitions will now be heard simultaneously. The hearing could not take place due to paucity of time. The Chief Justice was to be heard in the court.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:13 PM IST