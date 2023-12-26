Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Khargone | Representational image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Khargone district on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Guwadi village on Khandwa Road under Mengaon police station limits in the morning, an official said.

Three persons were travelling on the motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle rammed into it, Mengaon police station in-charge Dinesh Solanki said.

The victims have been identified as Sunil Chouhan (19), his sister Kala Kasturi (24), and their cousin Dilip Singh Dabar (20), he said. The fog in the morning may have caused the accident, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a search has been launched against the errant vehicle.

Read Also MP: Farmers Perform Pind Daan For Deceased Bullock In Mandsaur

MP: Khargone's Noble Public School holds ‘Pragyan’ | FP Photo

MP: Khargone's Noble Public School holds ‘Pragyan’

Noble Public High School organised a cultural programme on the theme ‘Pragyan’ to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists. Pragyan is a lunar rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The School dedicated the event to the scientists of India. The programme was organised in the chief hospitality of DEO Shailendra Kanude, social worker and vice-president Manoj Raghuvanshi, and other dignitaries.

During the programme, students presented various enthralling performances. The main highlights of the event included the Mahabharata, the Shivaji, and folk dances from different states.

The event was attended by Kalpana Raghuvanshi, Jaiprakash Dandir, Kamala Raghuvanshi, and other dignitaries. Parents, teaching staff, and students were present.