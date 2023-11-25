Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed In Accident On National Highway Passing Through Agar | Representational Image: Pixabay

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating accident unfolded on Friday night on the national highway passing through the Agar district, claiming the lives of three people, including a bike rider and two car passengers.

The mishap occurred when a car, travelling from Indore, collided with a truck near Moyakheda village junction on Susner town road. The collision caused the car to overturn, leading to a subsequent crash with a bike coming from the town.

The victims have been identified as car passengers including Balu Singh and Jagdish hailing from Rugnath Pura under Bhojpur police station in Khilchipur tehsil of Rajgarh district and bike rider Arjun Kumbhkar hailing from Ayodhya Basti village in Agar.

Among the injured are car passengers Kalu Singh, Sultan and Jaswant, all are residents of Rugnath Pura, Rajgarh district. They are currently receiving treatment at the Agar district hospital.

Notably, car passengers were returning from Indore after visiting a sick relative, while the bike rider Arjun Kumbhkar was on his way back to Agar after completing marketing work in Susner town.

Post-mortem procedures have been conducted at the district hospital and Kotwali police have filed an FIR, launching an investigation into the incident.