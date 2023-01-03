Madhya Pradesh: Three killed as mini-truck carrying vegetables overturns in Burhanpur

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Three killed as mini-truck carrying vegetables overturns in Burhanpur

The accident took place around 3 am near Chouda Nala when the vehicle was going to Burhanpur town from Chamati village, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including two farmers, were killed and four others injured when their mini-truck loaded with vegetables overturned in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Chouda Nala when the vehicle was going to Burhanpur town from Chamati village, the official said.

Seven occupants of the mini-truck were injured, of which two were declared brought dead, both farmers, at a local hospital, while the vehicle's driver died during treatment, he said.

Four injured persons were undergoing treatment, said the official.

Nimbola police station in-charge Hansraj Kumar said a probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

