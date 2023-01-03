e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: Congress MLA Govind Singh says BJP will be eliminated from Madhya Pradesh by Dec 2023

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Govind Singh |
Gwalior: Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh visited the city and while addressing the media regarding the state politics and imminent assembly polls said that the year 2023 is very important for the politics.

Singh said that there are discussions in political circuit about changing the Chief Minister and BJP state president. He added that this is an internal matter of the Bharatiya Janata Party and thus won't comment further.

He said that the Congress party is ready to take on anyone without naming anyone.

Singh further said that the public in the state is ready to wipe out the saffron party and said that the state assembly poll result will reflect it. 'By November-December 2023, BJP will be eliminated,' he claimed.

