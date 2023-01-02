Madhya Pradesh: Gang taking out money from ATMs busted, 3 held in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime branch of the city police has busted a gang which was cheating people through the fake helpline number at ATM booths and arrested its three members, police said on Monday.

The gang members belong to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other states. The gang members used to reach ATM booths by luxury cars, cheated people and ran away.

The police have also confiscated a luxury car, 27 ATM cards, Rs 25,000, seven mobile phones, fake helpline numbers, a master key for opening ATM and other equipment.

Additional superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said that a man sent an application that money had been withdrawn from his bank account at an ATM booth.

He said that when he had put his card in the ATM, it was trapped. Just as he called up the ATM helpline number, the taker of the call got his pin number and put it in the machine. In this way, a sum of Rs 1.12 lakh was withdrawn from the accounts two persons.

Immediately after the incident, Sanghi sent the complaint to additional superintendent of cyber crime branch Rajesh Dandotia. A police team the scanned the CCTV footage and laid their hands on the gang members. The cheats have been identified as Vikas Giri, Nikesh and Rajiv Kumar.

When they were quizzed, they said that they identified those ATMs whose screws they could open. As a result, whenever someone used to put his card, it was trapped in the machine. A man, standing behind the person whose card was trapped, advised him to call the helpline number.

Just as the card holder called up the number, the person on the other side sought the PIN. As soon as the card holder told his PIN, money was withdrawn from his account. They also opened the ATM, took out the card and withdrew money from another booth.

The gang members set out of Bihar in a car 20 days ago. They cheated people in Itawa, Bhind, Gwalior, Morena, Porsa, Agra and Delhi.