Madhya Pradesh: Orange alert issued for dense fog in Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fog greeted citizens in state capital on New Year Day on Sunday. Dense fog prevailed in Datia, Raisen, Damoh, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Sagar, Bhopal, which reduced visibility. Datia recorded visibility below 50 metres while visibility in Raisen, Damoh and Bhopal was between 200 - 500 metres, according to meteorological department. Orange alert for dense fog has been issued in Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Datia districts.

Besides, yellow alert has been issued for moderate fog in districts like Bhopal, Satna, Rewa, Raisin and districts of Sagar divisions in next 24 hours. The state shivered on first day of New Year Day as day well as night temperature dropped. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.7 degrees on Sunday while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius after nominal drop. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degrees after drop of 1.2 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius after nominal drop. Nowgaon recorded drop of 6.4 degrees in day temperature and Khajuraho recorded drop of 4.6 degrees.

Satna recorded drop of 5 degrees, Sagar recorded drop of 4.9 degrees in day temperature and settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius. Raisin recorded drop of 3.2 degrees in day temperature and settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius. Sagar recorded drop of 4.2 degrees in night temperature. Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “Temperature reduced because of clear sky. This condition will continue in the state.”

Read Also Bhopal: BTech student dies in road accident