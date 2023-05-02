Madhya Pradesh: Three, including two elderly women died in Mhow road mishap

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three people, including two elderly women, were killed in a road mishap that took place on the Indore – Ahmedabad National Highway near the Betma police station limit on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Those who were killed include, Vipin Singh, 48, son of Girwar Singh Thakur, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Dewas, his mother, Sharda Bai, 75, and Nirmala, wife of Govind Singh Parihar, 73, a resident of Shivshakti Nagar, Indore.

According to Betma police, an accident took place near Osrud village when the trio were heading from Dewas to Dhar in the car. After an accident, Vipin died on the spot, while his mother Sharda Bai and Nirmala Parihar were seriously injured and was immediately referred to Indore and they died on the way.

Eyewitnesses informed that Vipin who is driving the car might lose control and the car crashed into the bridge's cement railing. After crashing into the railing, a car jumped into the 20 feet deep pit.

After impact, all four doors of the car opened and all three persons were thrown out of the car, resulting death of Vipin on the spot. Passerby immediately called Ambulance and the police on the spot as well as evacuated two women from the car as they were alive at that time. Police sent both the women to Indore in an ambulance along with Vipin’s body for the post-mortem. Police registered a police case in the matter.

