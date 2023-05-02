MP: Issues plaguing workers raised on Labour day in Mhow

Representative Image

Pithampur (Mhow): The workers celebrated Labour Day in many factories of Pithampur on Monday. On the day, the labour leaders highlighted the issues of the laborers and also the delay in the construction of Insurance Hospital in Pithampur.

The labour organizations called upon to unite and vociferously raise the issue of construction of State Employees Insurance Hospital in Pithampur.

Today, poor labourers are being openly exploited because of contractual practice, they are financially, mentally and physically exploited, said the labour leaders.

Advocate Rudrapal Yadav, Yashwant Paithankar, Tejlal Patel, Satyanarayan Yadav Santosh Ghori, and staff were present,

