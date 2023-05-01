MP: Hailstorm occurred at many places in Mhow tehsil

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow tehsil witnessed a bout of hailstorm coupled with rain for about one hour on Sunday morning with Bhatkhedi gram panchayat area on MhowPithampur Road was hit badly by hailstones. Besides it, Kishanganj, Gurjar Kheda, Santer gram panchayat, Kodariya including Pithampur, Sagour and Mhow City also reported hailstorm on the day.

Large hailstones fell at several places in the tehsil and several places were waterlogged due to accumulation of rain water. Roads in many areas of Mhow-Pithampur Road and National Highway were fully covered with hailstones. Grain lying in the open in the market and onions in the vegetable market got wet causing concern for the traders. Heavy hailstorms in Pithampur industrial area turned the roads into white sheets. However, people got respite from heat due to the unseasonal rain.