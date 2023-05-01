MP: Nephew hacks uncle to death for Rs 5,000 in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A nephew hacked his uncle with an axe in a dispute over Rs 5,000 at Khedi Sihod village under the Manpur police station on Saturday.

As soon as the police got information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and questioned the family members. Manpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar told that Babu's brother Kailash, his son Shyam and Kamlesh were sitting outside the house when the attack took place. All of them work in a brick kiln.

Police said that there was a dispute between uncle Babu Prajapat son of Ramnarayan Prajapat, aged 45, and nephew Kamlesh regarding Rs 5,000 which the uncle had to pay to his nephew for about three to four months. Kamlesh attacked Babu with an axe injuring him seriously. The family members immediately took Babu to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The Manpur police arrested Kamlesh and registered a case of murder under 302 of the Indian Penal Code against him