Madhya Pradesh: Three including minor boy arrested for killing man

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three persons including a minor on Thursday for killing a 40-year-old man following a dispute between their children in Chandan Nagar area.

A woman accused is also being searched by the police.

Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said that one Asif was stabbed to death by four people including a minor boy and a woman in New Friends Colony late on Wednesday.

They had an argument with the deceased following a dispute between their children. The accused Rijju, Ayan, a woman and a minor boy attacked Asif, as the altercation escalated. One of the accused attacked Asif with a knife because of which he died.

Suspect detained for killing vegetable vendor

Rajendra Nagar police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a vegetable vendor Chandan Bhawsar on Thursday. ASP Prashant Choubey said that Chandan was going to Choithram Mandi to purchase vegetables for his shop when he was stopped near Kesarbagh Bridge in the wee hours of Monday this week. He was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons.

The accused were reportedly trying to rob him when he opposed them. The police examined more than 40 CCTVs of the area and managed to detain a suspect whose movement was found near the deceased. One of his friends is also being searched for by the police. The police claimed that the murder case would be solved soon.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:50 AM IST