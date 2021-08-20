Madhya Pradesh: PSC prelims-2020; 17 questions deleted form general aptitude paper

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 17 questions or their answers were error-prone in general aptitude paper of state service preliminary examination-2020. Besides, general studies paper carried four questions which had two answers.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, which conducted the exam on July 25, had deleted all 17 questions of general aptitude paper and accepted both answer in the four questions in general studies paper.

The MPPSC on Thursday evening released final answer keys after addressing objections received from candidates which took examination.

After the preliminary examination, the Commission had released the model answer keys of both the papers general studies and general aptitude papers. The commission had invited objections on the model answer keys from the candidates who appeared in the examination.

Seven days were given to file the objection. The candidates had filed objections on the answers mentioned in the keys as deemed correct by the Commission for disagreement.

The commission had placed the objections of the candidates before a committee of subject experts. Based on the findings of the subject experts, now the final answer keys have been released. Now evaluation will be done on the basis of final answer keys.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:42 AM IST