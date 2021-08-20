Madhya Pradesh: DIG checks preparations for upcoming festive season

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a view to ensure proper security during the festive season, the police have started preparations to take action against the anti-social activities in the city.

On Thursday, DIG Manish Kapooria and SP Mahesh Chand Jain visited many police stations in the western area of the city to check the preparations made by the police to handle every situation in their jurisdictions.

The policemen also conducted a mock drill in Chandan Nagar area. DIG has given certain directives to the subordinates to check the area to avoid unwarranted incidents especially in the sensitive areas of the city.

It is said that the police have increased checking drives in sensitive areas. The list of the criminals and the anti-socials are also being prepared.

