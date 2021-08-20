Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in bathroom

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in her bathroom in Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday.

It is said that the accused was in inebriated condition and fled soon after committing crime. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Investigating officer SI Manish Dangi from Bhanwarkuan police station said that the accused named Pandu was booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act on the complaint of a minor girl.

The victim along with her parents reached the police station and stated that she was in her bathroom when the accused reached there. He entered the bathroom and made a physical relation with her on Tuesday evening.

The girl tried to resist but the accused threatened her of dire consequences, and then fled. The police have launched a search for the accused. It is said that the accused resides in the same area and he is employed as a driver in the city. He used to visit a neighbour of the victim and knew that the girl would be alone in her house.

