Madhya Pradesh: Bachelor of Physiotherapy students facing trouble in getting marksheets, documents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) are facing trouble in getting their marksheets, degree, and migration certificates from Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU).

Large number of students of MGM Allied Health Sciences Institute (MAHSI) submitted several memorandums to the authorities but all efforts were in vain.

“Time period of our course is four and half months but we completed it in more than six years due to irregular exam schedules in MPMSU. We didn’t even get our original marksheets and other documents so that we can apply for higher studies or for jobs,” the students alleged.

Meanwhile, Principal of MAHSI Dr Ramhari Meena told media that they have also informed the university for the same and action would be taken on their part.

“We have also sent a letter to the university over 18 points about the delay in exams and issues documents to the students. Director of our institute Dr DK Taneja had also met the senior officials of the medical education department for the same. We will ask the officials again to take action in the student's favor,” Dr Meena said.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:19 AM IST