Madhya Pradesh: Five arrested for planning robbery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were arrested for planning to rob a petrol pump. An air gun and a knife were recovered from them.

SI Shiv Kumar Mishra from MIG police station said that acting on a tip, the police arrested the accused Akash, Anand, Ankush, Nilesh and Harsh from the LIG Link Road on Wednesday night.

An air gun, knife, and iron rod were recovered from them. During interrogation, they have confessed the crime that they were planning a loot of a petrol pump in the area.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:52 PM IST