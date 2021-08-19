Madhya Pradesh: Social audit of MGNREGA works from Aug 24

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Social audit of MGNREGA works in the district will be done to test their quality and utility, from August 24. Collector Manish Singh has directed that this audit should be done in a transparent manner. Special gram sabhas should be organised for this.

According to the information received, the construction works under the MGNREGA scheme in the gram panchayats of the district have been completed for the financial year 2019-20.

The quality, significance and usefulness will be determined by rural participation, which will now be publicly audited in the meeting of the gram sabha. The social audit of the construction works will be done by the village audit committee in collaboration with the village social animator (VSA).

Physical, oral and document verification will be done. For this a special gram sabha will be organised in the gram panchayats after verification. The sarpanch of the concerned gram panchayat, panchayat secretary, village employment assistant and all the officers of the implementing agency will be present. They will be bound to answer questions related to the works in the particular gram sabha.

If the officers, employees related to the implementing agency and nodal officer (collector representative) are absent in any gram sabha, then in such a situation the gram sabha will be postponed and held again. Disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned who will be absent.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:35 PM IST