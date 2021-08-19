Madhya Pradesh: Collector constitutes district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation core committee

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) core committee has been constituted by collector and district election officer Manish Singh in compliance with the instructions of Election Commission of India.



The committee will be headed by collector and district election officer Singh. Chief Executive Officer CEO, district panchayat Himanshu Chandra has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Joint director public relations Dr RR Patel, Indore Doordarshan Kendra producer Rajesh Gupta, Indore All India Radio director Sudarshan Ansolia, Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari, Nehru Yuva Kendra deputy director Tara Pargi, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya coordinator Dr Prakash Garhwal, district manager public service guarantee Amit Shrivastava and district manager e-governance Ankita Porwal are appointed as members in the committee.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:39 PM IST