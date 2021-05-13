Madhya Pradesh: Three including a doctor, a male nurse in Neemuch arrested for black marketing covid drug

Neemuch: Following the directions given by the chief minister, the administration is nabbing people indulged in black marketing of Remdesivir injection and oxygen cylinders across the district.

Neemuch Police on Wednesday late in the evening booked three persons including a doctor and male nurse for selling the life-saving drug at a premium. Police also seized two Remdesivir injections.

Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar received a tip-off from Kapil Panwar that a man named Sunil Patidar is selling each vial of life-saving drug in Rs 28,000.