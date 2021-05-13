Madhya Pradesh: Three including a doctor, a male nurse in Neemuch arrested for black marketing covid drug

Neemuch: Following the directions given by the chief minister, the administration is nabbing people indulged in black marketing of Remdesivir injection and oxygen cylinders across the district.
Neemuch Police on Wednesday late in the evening booked three persons including a doctor and male nurse for selling the life-saving drug at a premium. Police also seized two Remdesivir injections.
Neemuch superintendent of police Suraj Kumar received a tip-off from Kapil Panwar that a man named Sunil Patidar is selling each vial of life-saving drug in Rs 28,000.
Consequently, a special team was formed under the leadership of Police Inspector Narendra Singh Thakur. The police team set down to hunt the accused and finally arrested Sunil Patidar, 26, from Sehore and seized an injection.
The accused further informed about his fello when enquired. As a result, the police team booked male nurse Shailendra Khati, 24, and Sandeep Maheshwari, 25, DEMS from Ashta, Sehore with another vial of injection.
Police registered a case against all the three accused under section 420 of Indian Penal Code, section 53 and section 57 of Disaster Management Act 2005, section 3 of Epidemic Act 1987, section 3 and section 7 of Essential Commodities Act 1955, section 5 and section 13 of Madhya Pradesh Drug Control Act 1949.
