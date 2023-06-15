Madhya Pradesh: Three-day Acharya Class Begins At Saraswati Shishu Mandir School In Jaora

Representative Image |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora sankul-level three-day Acharya practice class was inaugurated on Thursday at Saraswati Shishu Mandir school.

Secretary of the school Tanmay Soni was present along with school principal Renu Bala Sharma, principal Vatsala Runwal Dhodhar, principal Gopal Sharma and Jaora - Dhodhar and Kalaliya teachers.

In the first session Tejram Magroda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh threw light on establishment and works of Rashtriya Swayamsevak.

He said that the Sangh was established in 1925 on Vijayadashami. The one who works for the nation was called Swayamsevak, because the nation was paramount. The organisation was named RSS. “Sangh is not an organisation of Hindu society, it is the society,” he said. The basic aim of the organization was to keep the nation paramount.

He provided detailed information about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The programme began by offering prayers to Maa Saraswati.

Apart from this, three more sessions were organized in which teachers were informed about various subjects.

Kalalia principal Biharilal Chauhan explained about the five basic subjects and benefits derived from them.