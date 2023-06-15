 Madhya Pradesh: Congress Leader Launches Nari Samman Scheme Registration Camp In Dhar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under Nari Samman Yojana, local Congress leader, former Janpad panchayat member and ward no 14 councillor’s husband Liyaqat Patel launched a registration camp at his residence in Dhar on Thursday.

Women from all sections of the society showed enthusiasm in registration of Nari Samman Yojana. Patel is trying to make all women voters fill the form of the scheme. Patel has appealed to women to participate in maximum numbers.

The scheme was launched by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath, under which, Rs 1,500 per month would be provided to women when the Congress comes to power and every month LPG cylinder would cost Rs 500 only, said Kamal Nath Thought Forum Dhar city president Sanjay Patel.




