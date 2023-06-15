 Madhya Pradesh: Brahmins Demand Scholarship For Marginalised Students In Alot
They also handed over a memorandum addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to tehsildar Parasnath Mishra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sarv Brahmin Samaj, Tal, demonstrated at Tehsil office on Thursday demanding scholarship for brahmin children of economically challenged families.

They also handed over a memorandum addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to tehsildar Parasnath Mishra. In the memorandum, they urged CM Chouhan to provide scholarship for marginalised and underprivileged students belonging to Brahmin community similar to students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minorities group.

A large number of people are getting benefits from public welfare schemes run by CM-led state government. But a number of Brahmin children from economically challenged families are deprived of quality education and lagging behind despite having talent and right skills. Hence, the CM should aim at providing scholarship to poor children in the interest of Brahmin community.The memorandum was read by Vinod Kumar Sharma. Sarv Brahmin Samaj president Lalita Shankar Dubey, former councillor Navin Mehta, Banti Sharma, Jitendra Dixit, Mukesh Sharma and a large number of community members were also present.

Madhya Pradesh: Three Eklavya School Students Clear NEET Exam
