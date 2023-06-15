 Madhya Pradesh: Three Eklavya School Students Clear NEET Exam
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
Manjula Jamod |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three students of Eklavya Model Residential School, Alirajpur cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET for 2023-24 academic year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Under Graduate (UG)-NEET results on June 13. The students who have made their Alma Mater proud are Manjula Jamod, Rinku Chouhan and Parwati Rawat.

Collector Raghvendra Singh and assistant commissioner JS Damor congratulated all achievers, their parents and teachers for their performance.

Principal Anju Sisodiya, teachers and school staff appreciated the hard work of students. Earlier, Hina Chougad also brought laurels to the school by qualifying Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and securing admission in the best engineering college.

