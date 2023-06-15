NEET 2023 Toppers In City: Stress busters: Hanuman Chalisa, Mahabharat, talking to grandparents

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Listening to Hanuman Chalisa, watching episodes of Mahabharat, playing with pet dogs and talking with parents, grandparents and teachers were stress busters for city’s NEET toppers.

Samriddhi Saxena, Manan Khandelwal, Apeksha Thakkar and Shruti Jain are among NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) candidates who scored high rank in the medical admission test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this year.

The results were announced late on Tuesday evening. In all, 1.02 lakh candidates took exam from state of whom 49,324 cleared the exam. Shraddha Vadlamani (AIR 56) is state’s top ranker.

Grandparents’ key role

I will be first doctor in my family. I kept away from social media but pursued my hobbies and interacted with friends. I slept for seven hours every day, kept two hours aside for other things and rest were for studies. When stressed, I used to listen to Hanuman Chalisa and motivating songs, watched episode of Mahabharata in which Draupadi remembers Lord Krishna when disrobed. My mother teaches in college and my father is a businessman. My grandparents played a major role in my success.

Samriddhi Saxena, AIR 59

Adhered to teachers’ advice

Though I had done well in the examination, I was not expecting high rank. My success mantra was hard work and adhering to advice of teachers and parents. I focused on NCERT books and studied for 8-9 hours daily. To relieve stress, I played with my pet dog. I was only on WhatsApp and that too for accessing study material. I will be the first doctor in my family.

Manan Khandelwal, AIR 614

Listened to parents

I am from Vidisha where my mother is a teacher. My father works in a private company and I live with him in Bhopal. I worked hard, followed advice of parents and teachers. I will be the first doctor in my family. I want to become a doctor because I like helping others. I dealt with stress by talking with my parents. I studied for 6-8 hours every day. I am not on social media.

Apeksha Thakkar, AIR 628

Listened to calming music

I started preparations when I was in Class 9. I studied for 7-8 hours daily. My father is an engineer in a private company and my mother holds a doctorate in economics. When I was preparing, I didn’t think about rank. I only worked hard. I will decide on specialisation after completing my MBBS. My success mantra was consistency. I listened to motivating songs with calming melody. My elder sister is doctor and she is my inspiration. I only used Whatsapp for study.

Shruti Jain, AIR 766

12 students of Govt Subhash School qualify NEET

Twelve students of Government Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence in the city have qualified NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) . The results of the examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this year were declared on Tuesday evening. Dhaval Deshpande got 675 marks whereas Abhijit Shah secured 635 marks and topped the school. Deshpande has secured state level rank in 12th board examination this year and got 10th position in the merit list. Principal of the school Sudhakar Parashar congratulated the students and wished all the students for their bright future.

Read Also Bhopal: Contractor Dies As Car Rams Into Pillar