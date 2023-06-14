 Bhopal: Contractor Dies As Car Rams Into Pillar
Bhopal: Contractor Dies As Car Rams Into Pillar

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in which a relative of the man driving the car received grievous injuries

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man driving a car died after his vehicle rammed into a pillar in Bilkhiriya after hitting a divider, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in which a relative of the man driving the car received grievous injuries, the police added.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer BP Singh said that the deceased Brijesh Singh Rajput (36) was a contractor. He had gone to Barkheda Pathani along with his brother Durgesh Rajput to attend a wedding on Monday.

The duo left for Mandideep at 12 at night and reached Bilkhiriya. As the car was being driven at a high speed, it lost control and rammed into a divider and hit the pillar next.

Locals rushed to the spot and took them to the hospital where Brijesh was declared brought dead. Durgesh’s condition said to be critical.

article-image

