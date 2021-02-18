Madhya Pradesh: Thikri School of Excellence’s principal suspended in old case

Sharma confirmed that challan has been presented in the court and a letter dated 27th has been received. Sharma is going to retire soon.

Complainant Verma claimed that though challan has been produced in the case against both Sharma and Khan, but the department is yet to take any concrete action against Khan. He demanded department to terminate Khan’s services with an immediate effect.

Complainant Verma informed that in 2013, Sharma and Khan has demanded bribes from him related to some construction work. Verma lodged his complaint before Indore Lokayukta and a team of the special establishments of police nabbed Sharma and Khan red-handed.

Verma said that delay in action against the culprits is the result of departmental negligence.

In a similar case, another complainant Shailendra Chauhan claimed that he is also waiting for action against culprits in his case.