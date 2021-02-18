Madhya Pradesh: Thikri School of Excellence’s principal suspended in old case

THIKRI (BARWANI): Assistant commissioner, school education department, Bhopal on Thursday suspended the then Thikri block education officer Ishwarchand Sharma after Lokayukta police presented a challan against him in connection with the 2013 bribery case. Sharma who is currently posted as the principal at Thikri School of Excellence and during his suspension, he was attached to the Khargone district headquarters.
In 2013, Sharma and one Hanif Khan were caught red-handed accepting bribe from a complainant Radheyshyam Verma for some construction work. Lokayukta Kamlesh Parihar confirmed that challan has been produced against both Sharma and Khan in the case.
Sharma confirmed that challan has been presented in the court and a letter dated 27th has been received. Sharma is going to retire soon.
Complainant Verma claimed that though challan has been produced in the case against both Sharma and Khan, but the department is yet to take any concrete action against Khan. He demanded department to terminate Khan’s services with an immediate effect.
Complainant Verma informed that in 2013, Sharma and Khan has demanded bribes from him related to some construction work. Verma lodged his complaint before Indore Lokayukta and a team of the special establishments of police nabbed Sharma and Khan red-handed.
Verma said that delay in action against the culprits is the result of departmental negligence.
In a similar case, another complainant Shailendra Chauhan claimed that he is also waiting for action against culprits in his case.