Madhya Pradesh: ED is now searching for Daddy, code word for money-receivers

BHOPAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun a search for those who have taken a huge amount of money from the companies involved in the e-tender scam. The ED had already taken into custody Raju Mantena of Mantena Limited and Aditya Tripathi of Arni Infra, and tightened its noose around former chief secretary M Gopal Reddy. Both Mantena and Tripathi kept the information in code words about those who were given money.

Tripathi did all the dealings on behalf of Mantena. In those dealings came to light the code word, Daddy, which the agency is searching for. Apart from that, there are many names and code words about which the agency is gathering evidence.

As the ED has come to picture, the work which the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has not done may go ahead. EOW brought to light the fact that e-tenders were tampered with, but the agency never revealed the amount of money that was transacted through underhand dealings in the case. The agency also never probed how much money each officer was given.

The ED is focusing on the money dealing aspect of the case and how the e-tender scam benefited some companies. The agency is also probing the amount of money given to the officers by those companies. The ED has caught the tail of the scam. It has begun to probe how much money was given by those companies during Congress rule. The agency wants to take the probe to those who were involved in the scam. Those who took money from those firms are also on the ED’s radar.