Madhya Pradesh: ED set to blow the lid off e-tender scam

BHOPAL: The state government’s probe agency, the Economic Offences Wing, has given the runaround to inquiry into the e-tender scam.

Nevertheless, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to blow the lid off the scam.The income-tax department has been included in the probe along with ED.

These central agencies have laid their hands on some new evidence that may blow the lid of many secrets.

Owner of Mantena Constructions Limited, Raju Mantena and Aditya Tripathi of Arni Infra, arrested by ED, have given some evidence to the probe agency in connection with the bribe given to officers.

The names of more than a dozen officers who took bribe from Mantena would come to light after the probe, besides some influential people in the government may be unmasked. Such people took money from Mantena and Tripathi.

Through Tripathi, Mantena distributed nearly Rs 93 crore in the Madhay Pradesh in a short time.

Apart from that, crores of rupees had been spent. Therefore, ED and I-T officials are focusing on money trail in the scam.

According to sources, ED may summon a few persons for quizzing, issuing notices to them. The most important probe agency EOW has swept the case under the carpet for two and a half years.