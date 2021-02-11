Madhya Pradesh: Industries be given relief on ground of job creation not on investment: Minister for Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises,says Omprakash Saklecha

There will be clusters of industries at ten places in the state, Saklecha said. The industries dealing in toys, medicines, textiles, food processing, automobile and plastic items will be promoted, he said. He said that such clusters would be set up in most of the areas in the state, including Indore, Gwalior, Chhatarpur and Bhopal that industries might prosper. Land has been identified for setting up such clusters and work will soon begin, he said. The industrial houses of these clusters will be informed about the new MSME policy and the concessions to be given to them on the ground of their ability to create jobs, Saklecha said.

Investors to do development in IT parks

Omprakash Saklecha, who is also holding the charge of Science and Technology Department, has plans for IT parks.

More lands are being identified for IT parks in Indore; besides work to develop IT parks in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur is going at a fast pace, Saklecha said. He said that IT parks would come up on 50 acres in four cities and that investors might be advised to put in their money for development work in IT parks. The minister said that the investors would be requested to do development work in IT parks that they might set up their units. The government will ink MoUs with those investors, he said, adding that according to the plan, the area set aside for residential and commercial use in the IT parks, will be handed over to the investors.

This will be done so that the investors may earn money for doing development work in IT parks, he said. As a result of the above policy, the government does not have to spend money on its own, and the IT parks will develop, he added.