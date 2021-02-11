Madhya Pradesh: Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates 57,000 water projects in MP, says Jalabhishakam is of national importance

BHOPAL: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said ‘Jalabhishekam’ is not a local scheme but it is of national importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ensure that the farmers’ income should be doubled, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s attempt to conserve through public cooperation will help Madhya Pradesh to become self-reliant, the Union minister added.

Paying rich tribute to Deendayal Upadhayay on his death anniversary, Singh said Jalabhishekam would be of great help to the poor and the farmers.

The importance of MNREGA has increased manifold during the corona pandemic, he added.

Singh made the above statements at a virtual inauguration of 57,000 water bodies of the state. He was speaking from Delhi.

The event was held at Minto Hall in Bhopal on Thursday when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present. Union agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, took part in the event from Delhi.

Tomar said MP had achieved top position in implementing many projects for people’s welfare.