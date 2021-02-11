Madhya Pradesh: Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates 57,000 water projects in MP, says Jalabhishakam is of national importance

BHOPAL: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said ‘Jalabhishekam’ is not a local scheme but it is of national importance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ensure that the farmers’ income should be doubled, he said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s attempt to conserve through public cooperation will help Madhya Pradesh to become self-reliant, the Union minister added.
Paying rich tribute to Deendayal Upadhayay on his death anniversary, Singh said Jalabhishekam would be of great help to the poor and the farmers.
The importance of MNREGA has increased manifold during the corona pandemic, he added.
Singh made the above statements at a virtual inauguration of 57,000 water bodies of the state. He was speaking from Delhi.
The event was held at Minto Hall in Bhopal on Thursday when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present. Union agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, took part in the event from Delhi.
Tomar said MP had achieved top position in implementing many projects for people’s welfare.
Chouhan said it was possible, because his government had shown enough sensitivity to the problems the poor are facing.The state has done well in constructing houses, roads and in checking the corona pandemic, Chouhan added.
It is necessary to preserve each drop of water because of weather change and global warming, he said. Nearly 2.50 lakh hectares will be irrigated with the help of the water projects, Chouhan added.
Small water bodies have been more useful than the big dams, Chouhan said, adding that 57, 653 water bodies were constructed during the corona pandemic.
Historical ponds to be revamped: CM
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Indian culture is based on water. Quoting from Rahim Das and Tulsidas, Chouhan king Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand had constructed many ponds. The ponds built by the Chandel dynasty are being identified and restored, Chouhan said. Chouhan also spoke to the people’s representatives from different areas.
People’s representative from Chhulla village Panchayat Sanjay Dubey said 100 migrant had come to the village and all of them were given jobs.