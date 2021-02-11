Madhya Pradesh: When the going gets tough…‘Desh Bhakti Janseva’ made cops get going during lockdown: Study

When the constables were asked ‘How would you describe your experience of managing the lockdown’, only three percent said they served fearing the punishment, pay cut and inquiry, while others said that that their moto ‘Desh Bhakti Janseva’ inspired them to during Covid-19 .

However, merely 18% of the cops were appreciated by the superiors. More than 16 percent had decided to work together with their colleague to take on a challenge. The study also indicates a balance between constables who enjoyed some degree of autonomy (47%). But 52 percent of them followed the orders strictly. The degree of autonomy varied from complete freedom which is (-17 per cent) to some degree of freedom (-31 per cent) where constables kept orders in mind and made customisation wherever necessary.

9 % constables used force during lockdown: More than six percent of the constables had imposed the fine on the curfew violators during the lockdown, while more than 72 per cent counselled people to go back home and explained to them the repercussions of violating the lockdown. Around 9 per cent of the cops used mild force and made sure that the curfew violators understood the ills of flouting the lockdown rules.