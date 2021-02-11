Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi police rescues 26 missing girls under the Jan Jagruti Abhiyan and Nari Samman Abhiyan

Kukshi: Kukshi police rescued as many as 26 missing girls in last two months under state government Operation Muskan.

Leading the operation, Kukshi sub-divisional officer (police) AV Singh along with Kukshi police station in-charge Kamal Gehlot said, police success rate stood around 89.65 percent as police managed to trace 26 out of 29 girls who went missing from Kukshi in the past. All the girls have been handed over to their family members. Many of them were rescued from other states as well, Singh added.

Praising his team for outstanding work, Singh said that the operation has been carried out under the Jan Jagruti Abhiyan and Nari Samman Abhiyan.

It is to be mentioned that Operation Muskan was carried out in January in which 2,444 missing and abducted girls were rescued from Madhya Pradesh and outside the state. A total of 3,122 cases of missing and abducted girls were pending at the end of the last month.

Those rescued included 175 minors from Indore, 144 from Sagar, 115 from Dhar, 107 from Rewa and 102 girls from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the campaign, about 82 percent of the missing or abducted girls were found in MP and the remaining were traced to various other states.

According to the official, 141 girls were rescued from Punjab, eight from Telangana, six from Kerala, five from Jammu and Kashmir, four from West Bengal, three each from Karnataka and the Union Territory of Daman, and one from Assam. Some of the girls were also found in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.