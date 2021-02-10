Madhya Pradesh athlete creates new national record, team bags 13 medals in National Junior Athletics Championship

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has won 13 medals at the National Junior Athletics Championship and has managed to break a number of meet and national records.

The athletes bagged 7 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals for the state at the tournament. Arjun Vaskale made a new meet record by clocking 1,500 m race in 3.50.38 minutes in the under-18 category. The record formerly existed with an athlete Shankar who clocked the race in 3.53.63 minutes at the tournament in Coimbatore.

Another player, Bushra Khan Gauri, bagged another gold on the concluding day in 1500 m U-18 girls' category. She finished the race in 4.53.47 minutes. Earlier, athlete Sunil Davar had broken a 24-year-old record on the third day of the championship.

Sunil finished the 5,000m race in 14.13.95 minutes and won gold for the state. He broke the record of N Gojan Singh who had clocked the race 14.14.48 minutes in 1996. Dabar has also set new meet records in the tournament.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated the players for their achievements.