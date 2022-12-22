Madhya Pradesh: Theft victims hope cops will quickly solve cases in Dhar

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With Dhar police successfully solving the recent theft reported at a Mandi trader's office in Krishi Upaj Mandi, others complainants are also anticipating that police will solve theft incidents reported at their places.

Notably, the entire district witnessed more than half a dozen theft incidents in the last one month including a theft at the former councillor Sushil Luhadia’s place in a broad daylight and a loot incident in Dhamnod village.

The police have caught two accused so far and recovered Rs 16.85 lakh from them. The locals claimed that initially in front of local media the complainant had claimed that he had withdrawn Rs 30 lakh from the bank and Rs 20 lakh was already present in the safe at the office, but in the police complaint he had only mentioned a theft of Rs 13 lakh adding that the final amount will be known only after the accounts are settled.

Department sources claimed that police would be able to reveal the actual amount stolen from the office after two more accused involved in the crime are arrested.

Not only thieves, but Dhar police have failed to trace Congress MLA Uman Singhar from Gandhwani after his own wife accused him of rape charges.

Meanwhile, when contacted Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that police are searching for all the accused and they all will be behind the bars soon.

