Madhya Pradesh: Legal literacy camp marks Human Solidarity Day in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A legal literacy camp was organised to mark International Human Solidarity Day in Government School, Laad Street of Dhar. District assistant officer Mukesh Kaushal was present as the chief guest. The camp was organised under the joint aegis of district Legal Services Authority and Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad. District sessions judge Avnindra Kumar Singh and district judge Sachin Kumar Ghosh informed the children about various schemes of the district Legal Services Authority.

The students were also made aware about the help the authority can extend to them through paralegal volunteers. Speaking about the International Human Solidarity Day, former municipal president Mamta Joshi stressed on treating everyone with dignity and respect and not to discriminate against anyone on the ground of religion, caste and colour. Social activists Pramod Senapati, Guruwant Kaur, Dr Shrikant Dwivedi, and others were also present on the occasion. School Principal Manoj Vaishnav conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by director Deepak Agarwal.