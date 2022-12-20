Madhya Pradesh: Cops recover Rs 16 lakh in theft case, 2 arrested in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Kotwali police got a major breakthrough in the recent burglary incident at a Krishi Upaj Mandi trader's office as police arrested two burglars and seized Rs 16 lakh, out of total 18.86 lakh from them. Two more accused who are involved in the crime are still on run and police searching for them, informed additional SP Devendra Patidar.

Earlier, on the intervening night of Saturday – Sunday some unidentified burglars targeted an office of mandi trader Gopal Yadav and took away cash kept in the safe.

The arrested duo has been identified as Rahul Kharadi, 29, a resident of Ganjikhana locality in Dhar and Rohit Rana, 25, a resident of Chitnis Chowk, Dhar. Two others who are on the run have been identified as Himanshu Maratha, a resident of Kharbawadi, Chitnis Chowk, Dhar and Lokesh Harod, a resident of Nogaon.

Initially, the complainant had claimed that the accused took away Rs 13 lakh from the safe. But after the settlement of account, it was revealed that the accused had actually stolen Rs 18.86 lakh from the safe. According to the complainant he is involved in mandi and warehouse business and had withdrawn cash from the bank and kept it in the office locker to pay the salary of about 400 labourers and people engaged in the business of transport and in various contractual work of Mandi.

After the incident, SP Aditya Pratap Singh and ASP Devendra Patidar engaged cyber police along with a police team of Kotwali police under the direction of CSP Devendra Singh Dhurvey and Kotwali police station in-charge Sameer Patidar.

On examining the financial transactions of the suspects the police came to know that Rahul and Rohit had repaid their loans in full. Following this, the police zeroed-in on the duo and detained them. The duo confessed to their involvement in the burglary. They also informed the police about their two other accomplices.

Rahul, who is the main conspirator informed that he needed money to repay his loan and that is why he decided to commit a crime along with Rohit, Lokesh and Himanshu.

He informed the police that he had used Rs 81,000 to repay his loan, while Rohit had spent Rs five thousand. Lokesh and Himanshu have kept Rs one lakh each.

