Madhya Pradesh: Cases of theft on the rise despite cops stepping up vigil in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of burglaries in the past few weeks. The urban areas as well as areas lying on the periphery of the town are worst-hit. A day after a gang of six masked miscreants entered a house located in Jeerabad village in broad daylight and made way with jewellery worth over Rs 4 lakh, Dhar district witnessed another theft incident at the Krishi Upaj Mandi where unidentified miscreants barged into the office of mandi trader Gopal Yadav and took away cash from the locker.

Sandeep, son of Gopal Yadav who registered his FIR at the Dhar police station told that according to an initial estimate a total of Rs 13 lakh has been stolen by an unknown person, but the final amount will be known only after the accounts are settled. According to information, after the incident, there has been a stir among mandi traders. Sources claimed that mandi trader Gopal Yadav does mandi and warehouse business and had withdrawn cash from the bank and kept it in the office locker last night as he had to pay the salary of about 400 labourers and people engaged in the business of transport who are involved in various contractual work of Mandi.

Seeing the seriousness of the matter, fingerprint experts and the dog squad rushed to the spot. Along with this, the CCTVs installed there are also being investigated. At present, the police are refraining from saying anything.