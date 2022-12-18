e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Cases of theft on the rise despite cops stepping up vigil in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Cases of theft on the rise despite cops stepping up vigil in Dhar

According to information, after the incident, there has been a stir among mandi traders.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district has witnessed a sharp rise in the number of burglaries in the past few weeks. The urban areas as well as areas lying on the periphery of the town are worst-hit. A day after a gang of six masked miscreants entered a house located in Jeerabad village in broad daylight and made way with jewellery worth over Rs 4 lakh, Dhar district witnessed another theft incident at the Krishi Upaj Mandi where unidentified miscreants barged into the office of mandi trader Gopal Yadav and took away cash from the locker.

Sandeep, son of Gopal Yadav who registered his FIR at the Dhar police station told that according to an initial estimate a total of Rs 13 lakh has been stolen by an unknown person, but the final amount will be known only after the accounts are settled. According to information, after the incident, there has been a stir among mandi traders. Sources claimed that mandi trader Gopal Yadav does mandi and warehouse business and had withdrawn cash from the bank and kept it in the office locker last night as he had to pay the salary of about 400 labourers and people engaged in the business of transport who are involved in various contractual work of Mandi.

Seeing the seriousness of the matter, fingerprint experts and the dog squad rushed to the spot. Along with this, the CCTVs installed there are also being investigated. At present, the police are refraining from saying anything.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Thieves lock family, decamp with valuables worth Rs 4L in Dhar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment notice served on 100-yr-old dharmshala in Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment notice served on 100-yr-old dharmshala in Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: Woman elopes with paramour, family members attack her with an axe in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Woman elopes with paramour, family members attack her with an axe in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for doing obscene acts in Indore temple

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for doing obscene acts in Indore temple

Madhya Pradesh: 19 years on, Burhanpur still awaits a district jail; Chitnis writes letter to HM...

Madhya Pradesh: 19 years on, Burhanpur still awaits a district jail; Chitnis writes letter to HM...

Madhya Pradesh: 'The street food capital of India never fails to amaze me' says Armaan Malik before...

Madhya Pradesh: 'The street food capital of India never fails to amaze me' says Armaan Malik before...