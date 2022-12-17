Madhya Pradesh: Thieves lock family, decamp with valuables worth Rs 4L in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of six masked miscreants entered a house located in Jeerabad village of Dhar district in broad daylight and made way with jewellery worth over Rs 4 lakh. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the thieves.

As per case details, a gang of six miscreants riding four bikes came to the house of ChandrakantPatidar located on Manawar-Amkhera village that falls under Gandhwani Police Station limit. Four of them barged into the house and held him along with his nephew hostage in a room. Then they locked all rooms of the house from the outside, broke open all cupboards and boxes and reportedly decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh.

SP Aditya Pratap Singh told Free Press that further investigation is on and a manhunt to nab all thieves has been launched.

Though police claim to have taken various measures to nab the thieves, they have failed to check the crime in the town. As a result, theft incidents are on the rise for the past two months. Around a week ago, sacks of soybean crop were stolen from a godown in Utavad village and the police are clueless. Similarly, police are clueless about unidentified miscreants who barged into a temple located in Sultanpur village.

