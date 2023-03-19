Madhya Pradesh: Tension grips Mhow, Pithampur following tribal girl's death

Picture for representation

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Mhow and Sagore area of Pithampur industrial area on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old girl Kiran daughter of Than Singh of Mandav died an unnatural death at a farm near Sagore in Pithampur industrial area on Saturday evening. Just after her death a large number of tribal leaders and members of Bheem Army and Jay Adivasi Yuva Sangathan came to Mahu Civil Hospital and began to agitate against the police and administration in the same way as it happened in Gawli Palasiya village near Badgonda police station last week.

Kiran's kin and tribal leaders began agitation in Mhow Madhya Bharat Hospital on Sunday morning. When the local administration felt that it could take a big shape, a large police force armed with bullet proof jackets, rifles and sticks reached Mhow Madhya Bharat Hospital and took position to face any situation. Pithampur CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel, Mhow SDO Dilip Singh Chowdhry and many senior officers were also present in the hospital.

There was a long confrontation between Mhow and Pithampur police over post-mortem of Kiran to be done at Mhow or Pithampur. Pithampur police were adamant on getting the post-mortem done at Mhow and Mhow police on getting the post-mortem done at Dhar district hospital.

The reason was that the case was registered at Mhow while the incident happened at Sagore police station area of Dhar district. Meanwhile, Kiran's kin also gave in writing that they wanted to get the post-mortem done at Dhar and the Mhow police took advantage of this. Thus, the body was shifted to Dhar district hospital and the post-mortem was done in Dhar. Police and the administration heaved a sigh of relief when Kiran's kin took the body to Mandu and her last rites were done there in the evening.