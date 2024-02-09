Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar Who Slaps Farmer Suspended In Khetia | Representative Image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Malsingh Bhaydiya suspended Pansemal tehsildar Hitendra Bhavsar with immediate effect after a video of latter allegedly slapping a farmer went viral.

As per the orders issued on Friday evening by divisional commissioner’s office, department took action against Bhavsar after his conduct was deemed to be violating Madhya Pradesh Civil Services

(Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules. During the suspension period, Bhavsar has been attacked to Barwani district headquarters.

Before this, Barwani district collector Rahul Fating had removed Bhavsar from the post and handed over Pansemal charge to naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia.

As per the information, the incident was reported on January 29, when Bhavsar had intervened in a dispute between farmers over road construction. A video circulating on social media captured tehsildar Bhavsar in a heated altercation with farmers on January 29.

Bhavsar allegedly slapped a farmer during the dispute, prompting administration to file a police report.

The video sparked outrage, leading to protests from JAYS. In response to escalating tensions and threats of agitation from JAYS, collector Fating removed Bhavsar on Thursday. Bhavsar, who also oversaw Niwali tehsil, was reassigned to Collector's office in Barwani.

The altercation stemmed from a land dispute involving farmers Jantar Patel, Vantar Patel and Badal Patel, who owned land without proper road access. Bhavsar's actions in presence of Naib Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia and Pansemal police drew condemnation from various quarters, including Sendhwa Congress MLA Montu Solanki and JAYS national president Lokesh Mujalde.