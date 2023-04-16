 Madhya Pradesh: Team of doctors to be available at night for emergencies in Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Social organisation Shiksha-Swasthya Seva Samiti has constituted a team to provide help during medical emergencies. Samiti has appointed four doctors Dr Kamlesh Patidar, Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Dr Siddhi Vardhan Chouradia and orthopaedic Dr Deepak Singhal. They would look after medical emergencies, especially at night. This was decided in a meeting of the Samiti, held at a private hotel on Saturday.

Committee members OP Singhal, Rajesh Jaiswal, Omprakash Agarwal, district panchayat member Tarun Baheti and others were also present in the meeting. Personal phone numbers of committee members were also circulated among people of the district. This would help them to reach out to Samiti in times of emergency.

As per members, the residents of the district are left with few options like Neemuch Hospital or hospitals in Udaipur and Indore for medical treatment at night. Many times a patient passes away during travel. To avoid such a loss, they have constituted this team. Now, finding doctors at night would be effortless, said members.

article-image
