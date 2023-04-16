MP: VHP felicitates girls, women of Banchhada tribe in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Teenage girls and women belonging to Banchhada tribe were reduced to tears while accepting the award and certificate during the felicitation ceremony organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar here in Neemuch.

Sharing their happiness with watery eyes, girls and women who come from the infamous tribe known for family-based prostitution for livelihood said, “No matter how educated we are and doing good jobs, even today other community people look at us as we are inferior but today Vishwa Hindu Parishad considered us worthy and felicitated us and allowed us to sit among them, and we will never forget that.”

VHP district secretary Kailash Malviya sharing the aim behind felicitating the girls and women from the community, said, “The sole aim behind organising such a programme is to give women and girls of Banchhada tribe what they deserve and what they have been deprived of for a long”.

Malviya added, “Though casteism in the society is dying with time, there is one community which is still seen as lowly. People coming from the Banchhada community do not get respect in society, no matter how much they are talented, but VHP Neemuch block has made a unique effort to honour the talents of the Banchhada community”.

Malviya said that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar worked throughout his life to bring the backward Dalit society into the mainstream and to remove caste discrimination, and as a result, today there has been a lot of improvement in the social outlook following his footsteps. "Moving on, today Vishwa Hindu Parishad Neemuch Block felicitated the talents coming from the Banchra community by reaching the Banchhada community-dominated area," he added.