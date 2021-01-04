Madhya Pradesh: Teachers show Ayushman Yojana highlighted in TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to villagers

Dahi (Dhar district): An innovative step has been taken under Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Dahi development block. Teachers are showing Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was highlighted in one of the episodes of TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to villagers on mobile phones. Teachers are showing the episode to parents present in mohalla classes.

There is another exercise on. In 62 villages and 432 hamlets of Dahi development block, teachers can be seen going door-to-door, leaving yellow rice at doorsteps of houses with a request that parents make Ayushman cards for all the members of their families.

The drive has been led by sub divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar who has set a target that all villagers under Dahi development block should have Ayushman cards. Teachers are also providing information about documents required while applying for an Ayushman card.