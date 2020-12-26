PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K residents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, via video conferencing on Saturday and interacted with the beneficiaries of Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Interacting with Ramesh Lal, a cancer patient from Jammu, Prime Minister Modi said "Ayushman Bharat has made your life 'ayushman'. I urge you to tell everyone you meet about this scheme and its benefits." "Today is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. From today all the people of Jammu and Kashmir are going to get the benefits of Ayushman Yojana. Health Scheme- This in itself is a big step. And I am very happy to see Jammu and Kashmir taking these steps for the development of its people," said PM Modi during his address.

Right now about 6 lakh families of the state were getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme. After the health plan, all 21 lakh families will get the same benefit, the Prime Minister said.

"There will be another benefit of this scheme which needs to be mentioned again and again. Your treatment will not be limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir only. Rather, thousands of hospitals are connected under this scheme in the country, you will also get this facility," he added.

PM Modi further congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy.

"The election of the District Development Council has written a new chapter. In every phase of the elections, I was watching, despite such cold conditions and COVID-19, youth, elderly, women were reaching the booths," he added.

"On the face of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I saw an expectation for development. In the eyes of every voter in Jammu and Kashmir, I saw the belief of a better future, leaving behind the past," said PM Modi.

About 18 lakh cylinders were refilled here in Jammu and Kashmir during the pandemic. More than 10 lakh toilets were built in Jammu and Kashmir under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. But its purpose is not limited to just building toilets, it is also an attempt to improve people's health, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir have won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj', said PM Narendra Modi on DDC elections.

"There was a time, we were a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government but we broke the alliance. Our issue was that panchayat elections should be held and people be given their due rights to choose their representatives," said PM Modi.

Even after Supreme Court has directed that Panchayati and municipal elections should be conducted in Puducherry, the elections are not being conducted there, the Prime Minister further said.

"Those who keep on teaching me lessons on democracy are the ones who are running their government there," he added.

Speaking about border shelling issue, PM Modi said, "Border shelling has always been a matter of concern. The work on the construction of bunkers in borders areas including Samba, Poonch and Kathua is being done at a fast pace." Present on the occasion, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said, "I would like to tell that over 10 lakh farmers of Jammu and Kashmir have received financial assistance under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme." The LG further said, recently, three-tier grassroot democracy was established in Jammu and Kashmir with DDC elections.

"I thank the people here for their participation in the elections. The elected DDC members will take oath on 28th December," he added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccine, Sinha said, "We are ready for COVID19 vaccination. When a vaccine is available, we will be able to inoculate the identified persons." Present on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "PM Modi wishes to see speedy development in Jammu and Kashmir and improvement in the standards of living of people. He presses that democracy should reach the grassroots levels and wishes peace and security for people of the state."